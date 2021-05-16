WATCH: Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Makes An Emotional Speech At His Hall of Fame Induction

Kobe Bryant took his rightful place in the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, inducted alongside two of his greatest peers, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

More, from CTV.

The combined numbers for the trio are impressive: 11 championships (with Bryant and Duncan getting five apiece), 48 All-Star nods, more than 86,000 career points, and roughly $900 million in NBA salaries - a figure that doesn't take into account their off-court earnings. Bryant is the No. 4 scorer in NBA history, Duncan 15th, Garnett 18th.

Their star power is so bright that the Hall of Fame changed its rules for a year: For the 2020 class the electors enacted a one-year suspension of direct elections from the Veteran's, Women's Veteran's, Early African-American Pioneers and Contributors categories.

The electors didn't want any deserving nominee from those groups overlooked.

“When we selected this group for induction, we immediately knew that this would be, maybe, one of the great classes of all-time,” said Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Hall of Fame's Board of Governors. “I mean, the people going in, the three headliners in Kobe and Garnett and Tim Duncan ... that says it all.”