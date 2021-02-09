WATCH: 'Long Live Rock', A Documentary About Hard Rock And Metal Drops Next Month!

In a week where you’ve likely been stuck inside and watching movies because the air hurts your face, here’s a cool looking movie that’s headed our way next month.

From Abramorama Inc, the company making it happen:

“Long Live Rock… Celebrate the Chaos is a deep dive into the culture of hard rock music. This genre, beloved by its millions of fans, is often misunderstood and maligned by media and the music industry. In intimate interviews, the leading titans of rock discuss the genre and the special relationship they have with their audience. Featuring members of Metallica, Guns N ’Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rage Against the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm, and many, many more.“

This studio’s done documentaries on Pearl Jam, Jimi Hendrix, The Tragically Hip, Kurt Cobain, and many others.

Apparently, it's set for a global premiere on March 11th.

More on the movie at longliverockmovie.com.