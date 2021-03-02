WATCH: Looking Back At Nirvana's Last Show Ever in 1994, And The Time They Played Calgary In '91!

There’s a pretty cool look back happening over at Kerrang!, as they revisit Nirvana’s final show ever.

It was Munich, Germany, in 1994. They opened with a Cars cover, and ‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’.

Ripped through ‘Drain You’.

And closed with ‘Heart Shaped Box’, which YouTube unfortunately doesn’t have any footage of. But there is audio.

More, from Kerrang.

"The final track of the 23-song set was a wrenching run-through of Heart-Shaped Box, in which it’s clear that Kurt was pushing through the pain barrier to finish the show – a result of his recent bronchitis and laryngitis issues. The last words uttered onstage were a simple, ‘Well, thank you."

A full look back at this show, including the full 23 song setlist, HERE.

A cool trip back to a very different time, and an end that came way too soon for Kurt, and Nirvana.

What you might not know? Three years earlier, they played a show right here in Calgary. In fact, you can see the poster down at Leopold’s Tavern in the Beltline.