WATCH: Looking Back At Some Of Kyle Lowry's Greatest Moments As A Raptor!

Yesterday what we’d long suspected/dreaded became real. Kyle Lowry, the greatest Toronto Raptors player of all time, no longer a Raptor.

 

 

And with that, why don’t we take a look back at some of Kyle’s greatest moments as a Rap.

There was his first game with Toronto, in 2012:

A career high in points against the Cavs in 2016:

A massive 35 points he put up in Game 7 against the Heat in that same year:

26 points as he guided the Raps to their first ever championship, against Golden State.

Leading a WILD comeback against Dallas two years ago.

One of the greatest inbounds passes you’ll EVER see in the NBA Bubble last year:

And lastly, what would end up being his final game with the franchise, posting 37 points and 11 helpers against the Lakers.

And, while this one’s gonna sting for a while for Raptors fans, despite all of the knowledge we had that this was seemingly inevitable, there’s a few reasons for optimism in The North.

Toronto resigned Gary Trent Jr yesterday, securing the services of a stellar up-and-comer they picked up in the Norm Powell trade.

 

 

And, maybe a reason for Raptors fans to hop on the Heat bandwagon next year.

 

 

We're gonna miss you, Kyle. 

 

