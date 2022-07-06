WATCH: Man Dangles From A Crane In Downtown Toronto!

Let’s start with the wild video. It’s from Toronto, on Tuesday, where some folks working downtown saw a dude dangling from a crane!

More, from CTV:

PCL Constructors Canada, the company managing the construction project at Front and Simcoe streets, told CTV News Toronto the incident happened on Wednesday.

A 38-second video, uploaded to Instagram, shows the worker clinging to a rope while he hangs several storeys high.

"Hang on, just let your hardhat fall, bro," a person can be heard yelling at the worker in the video.

The video does not show the worker safely get to the ground, but the company confirmed the person was lowered and was not seriously injured.

The company said they are working with “all appropriate authorities” and the incident is being investigated.