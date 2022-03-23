WATCH: Maury Is Ending After 30 Years, And This Is His Most Memorable Paternity Test Moment!

Uhh, did anyone else have no idea that Maury was retiring?

Maury Povich, longtime host of a trashy TV show that bears his given name, is preparing to hang it up, and in doing so, is spending some time looking in the rearview mirror. Including, his most memorable paternity reveal. More, from ET:

While 83-year-old Povich has decades of episodes under his belt, he revealed during a new interview on Good Morning America that there's one show that's "etched in my memory forever." That show involved a woman accusing a man of being the father of her twins, which was not an uncommon occurrence on Maury. However, when Povich opened the envelope to learn the truth, the results took even him by surprise. "I say, 'You're the father of one, but not the other,' and I look at my staff and go, 'What?!'" he recalled. "And they said it's a million-to-one shot according to the scientists. With fraternal twins, if someone is pretty active over 24/48 hour period, you can have two fathers." With his final episodes already taped, Povich said he will miss the staff and storytelling. “Whatever I've done all these years," he said, "I’ve always said that I’m nothing more than a storyteller."

Yes, I believe I found the clip in question.

What a legacy, Maury. Thanks for the paternity test results, and the memories.