Pardon my French, but holy shit, this is cool.

Rush is no easy cover. So if you're gonna do it, you'd better have the musical chops to back it up. Thankfully, TOOL's Danney Carey, Primus' Les Claypool, and Coheed & Cambria's Claudio Sanchez have plenty of musical ability. And they're the ones who cranked out this cover of Rush's 'Anthem'.

Two Minutes To Late Night, a metal-themed late night style show on YouTube, are the ones who made it happen. And, for a great cause!

“Uhhh... holy moley. It's Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We're just as surprised as you are. This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon. In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute."

For some context, here's the original.

A cool take on a badass Rush tune, for charity. Win, win.