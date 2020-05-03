WATCH: Metallica's Socially Distanced Version Of 'Blackened', From Their Homes

Metallica’s just like you and I. Self-isolating, a little bit bored, and trying to find some constructive ways to pass the newfound free time. So, this weekend, that meant a nice little treat for us fans. A socially distanced version of their 1988 classic, ‘Blackened’.

Pretty cool, even if it isn’t the ideal way to see the band perform the ‘…And Justice For All’ staple.

It’s not the only music being created in the Ulrich household either, after this video of Lars’ sons Myles and Layne covering The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ showed up on YouTube last week.

Sounds like the band might try and give us a pandemic album out of this COVID-19 craziness, too. Cross your fingers for that, and in the meantime, enjoy Metallica Mondays, with a different full live show uploaded every week onto their YouTube channel, for your enjoyment.