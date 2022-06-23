WATCH: Michael Jackson's Daughter Makes Her Late Night TV Debut!
If you caught Jimmy Fallon the other night, you might've seen a pretty cool musical debut, from the daughter of the King of Pop.
Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael, is a rock fan, as it turns out. More, from UPI:
The 24-year-old wore a short earth-toned dress and sang, "I'm the flask in your pocket on a rainy day/And she's the one that you share it with on the train/And you burn your throat/Intoxicated on what could have been our love."
She recently told Nylon Magazine that her new music is influenced by 1990s bands like Weezer, unlike her 2020 album, Wilted, which had a more folk feel.
The video for "Lighthouse," which was released in late May, was influenced by another '90s band, Nirvana.