WATCH: Michigan & Ball State's Game Ended With A Crazy Game Of Hot Potato

maxresdefault

This might be the craziest ending to a football game you’ll ever see. 

Almost. 

It really looked like Ball State had wrapped up Saturday’s game against Western Michigan. And then a game of Hot Potato broke out.

 

 

Unfortunately, an illegal forward pass meant it didn’t count.

 

 

And, it’s not the first time a ridiculous sequence like this ended a college football game this year.

Of course, this one was called back too.

This kind of play isn’t impossible to pull off without officials ruining it, though. As it turns out, it worked in a 1982 game between California and Stanford.

