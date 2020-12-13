WATCH: Michigan & Ball State's Game Ended With A Crazy Game Of Hot Potato

This might be the craziest ending to a football game you’ll ever see.

Almost.

It really looked like Ball State had wrapped up Saturday’s game against Western Michigan. And then a game of Hot Potato broke out.

CHAOS 🤯



Both teams ran onto the field before the play was ruled dead as Western Michigan attempted a last second TD.



Ball State went on to win the game and division title after the Broncos were penalized for an illegal forward pass. pic.twitter.com/yzjVTBgJ5b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

Unfortunately, an illegal forward pass meant it didn’t count.

The ESPN+ broadcast cut out for the officials making the calls. Illegal forward lateral was called and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were also called on both teams for running onto the field. Some even made tackles lol. What an unconventional ending. — Adam Mackey (@AaMack12) December 12, 2020

The ending to Western Michigan-Ball State is the most #MACtion thing of all time.



Ball State came on the field early, WMU scored a touchdown, and the TV feed cut out as the ref made the penalty call 😨 pic.twitter.com/zLbg3u5vF8 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) December 12, 2020

Right as the ref is explaining what happened at the end of the Western Michigan / Ball State game 😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 #ballstate #WMUvsBSU #MACtion pic.twitter.com/2lYWMrT0Pb — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) December 12, 2020

And, it’s not the first time a ridiculous sequence like this ended a college football game this year.

Of course, this one was called back too.

This kind of play isn’t impossible to pull off without officials ruining it, though. As it turns out, it worked in a 1982 game between California and Stanford.