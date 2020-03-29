WATCH: Missing Live Rock Music? Head To California, For Jesse & JD's Self-Isolation Concert Series!

It was looking like a really cool spring & summer for concerts. So believe me, Jesse & I were just as bummed as you when COVID-19 managed to postpone literally everything. Definitely the right thing to do, just a shame to be missing out on some killer rock shows. So, we decided to have some…on Facebook Live!

Last week, we hosted Facebook concerts from The Lazys, Bleeker, The Standstills, BRKN Love, and Blue Stones, all of which were a lot of fun.

And then, on Saturday, we linked up with Neu Mannas, a Calgary kid who you might know from Matchstick Skeletons and Head of the Herd. He’s been out in the California desert, and linked up with us for a matinee show, playing songs and telling stories about growing up in Calgary. In case you missed it, Neu was kind enough to film it in HD for us.

And we’re far from done.

Tonight, it’s Shane from One Bad Son, who’s taking requests!

Monday night at 8! (Mountain time), I’ll be taking over @CJAY92 Calgary’s Facebook page for ‘Jesse and JD’s Self Isolation Concert Series’. It’ll be jamming OBS songs and covers, so send a request and I’ll see what I can do! #CJAYSelfIsolationConcert #jesseandjd pic.twitter.com/xZDITeB31K — Shane Connery Volk (@ShaneCvolK) March 27, 2020

And later this week, more shows from artists like Monster Truck and The Trews. For a full listing (that we'll continue updating!), hit our Events page.