WATCH: MMA Fighter Gets Knocked Out, Tries To Attack The Ref, Who Chokes Him Out!

Well, this was weird.

At a Russian MMA event this past weekend, a KO’d fighter got pretty confused after eating a big overhand right from his opponent…and wound up being choked out by the ref.

It’s the kind of thing you’ve gotta see to believe:

lmfaoo this man went 0-2 in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/hhzSfZDaJj — hookah dončić (@itselzee) August 15, 2021

And, the kind of thing not totally unheard of in the weird world of mixed martial arts.

Which is fine, if it’s an honest/concussed mistake. But never intentionally f*ck with a referee, ok? You might not like how that ends.