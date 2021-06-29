WATCH: MMA Fighter Knocks Out Dude In A Bar, Claims Self-Defense

Of all of the people you could piss off in a bar, a professional cage fighter seems like just about the worst option. And that’s what a dude in Florida learned the other night.

Footage emerged of former GLORY Tournament Champion & Bellator fighter Joe Schilling assaulting a man in a bar dispute. The fighter took it to social media and claims it was self-defense, during a "life-threatening experience". pic.twitter.com/cybXpPJWFT — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

For his part, Schilling hasn’t shown a ton of remorse, maintaining the dude was asking for it, with some bad behaviour.

More, from MMA Fighting:

Schilling, 37, was caught on video knocking out a man who later identified himself as Justin Balboa on Sunday night at a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to a police report obtained by MMA Fighting, Balboa told officers that he is a busboy who works at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. Representatives with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department initially made contact with Balboa on Sunday night. Balboa had a bloody lip and described Schilling as a 6-foot-5, 270-pound white male who “just hit him for no reason.” Balboa “would not elaborate on how or why the male punched him,” according to the police report, but was “obviously intoxicated.” That same night Balboa told officers that he “only wanted the incident documented in order to file a civil suit against the establishment.” Officers also spoke to the manager of the bar on Sunday night. The manager stated that Balboa “was extremely intoxicated and had possibly made an improper remark about the girlfriend/wife of the male who had struck him, which caused the fight to escalate.” The manager also noted that Balboa “is a regular customer who routinely causes problems at the establishment due to his intoxication level.” Not much regret from Joe "Stitch 'em Up" Schilling. pic.twitter.com/zpyQImjgyp — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021 Joe Schilling's statement regarding the incident. pic.twitter.com/zOBb38SlvG — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021 According to the police report, “numerous other patrons of the establishment corroborated the manager’s story,” stating that Balboa started the altercation. Balboa subsequently spoke with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for a follow-up conversation on Monday after watching a video of his altercation with Schilling online. After seeing the video, Balboa told officers that he changed his mind and wished to prosecute Schilling for the alleged attack.

Yeah, Joe really doesn’t seem like the kin d of guy you’d want to get tangled up with you. In case you require further proof, please consider this footage of him kicking a weirdo out of his gym last year.

WOOF.