iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Nazem Kadri Cruises With The Stanley Cup In A Rolls Royce!

FbXnQ0WakAAk1Hz

Nazem Kadri got his day with Lord Stanley's mug the other day, and made the absolute most of it. 

The newest Calgary Flame swung by a mosque in his hometown of London, Ontario:

 

 

Loaded Stanley into a Rolls Royce.

 

 

 

And was sure to thank everyone that helped him get there.

 

 

Hell Yeah.

 

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!