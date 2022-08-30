WATCH: Nazem Kadri Cruises With The Stanley Cup In A Rolls Royce!

Nazem Kadri got his day with Lord Stanley's mug the other day, and made the absolute most of it.

The newest Calgary Flame swung by a mosque in his hometown of London, Ontario:

Nazem Kadri brings the Stanley Cup to the London Muslim Mosque.



This is believed to be the first time in history that the Cup has entered a mosque. @HkyNightPunjabi @NHL @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wRIZAm8hvv — Amrit Gill (@AmritG) August 27, 2022

Loaded Stanley into a Rolls Royce.

Naz with the Cup in a Rolls Royce is an absolute baller move



(📸 via: @43_Kadri’s IG Story) pic.twitter.com/7Yjk6wZaFv — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) August 30, 2022

Kadri rolling through the 6ix with the Stanley Cup. 🏆



🎥: TikTok/samaanehh pic.twitter.com/RKMRYE8lYU — BarDown (@BarDown) August 29, 2022

And was sure to thank everyone that helped him get there.

Nazem Kadri speaks to being the first Muslim to win the Stanley Cup and bring it to the masjid. pic.twitter.com/NHK6zDz1YY — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) August 27, 2022

Hell Yeah.