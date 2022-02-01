WATCH: No, The Simpsons Didn't Predict The Canadian Trucker Convoy

Disappointing, I know. This clip made the rounds on social media over the last few days.

More, from Reuters:

The video depicts Homer and Bart Simpson driving down a highway in an 18-wheeler when Homer notices a convoy of semi-trucks approaching in one of the truck’s rear-view mirrors. In the next scene, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scurries out of an open window walking on two hands as trucks approach the building.

Contrary to social media claims, the video clip is not a 1999 prediction of the 2022 Freedom Convoy but is the edited combination of footage from two separate episodes of the show.

The footage of Homer and Bart is from the 1999 episode, “Maximum Homerdrive”. The season 10, episode 17 story features Homer and Bart going on a cross-country delivery as truck drivers. The second clip which features an animated version of Trudeau having a Skype conversation with Lisa Simpson can be seen in the 2020-episode, “D’Oh Canada.” The original show aired on April 28, 2019, not 1999, as suggested by some users.