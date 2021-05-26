iHeartRadio

WATCH: Oilers D-Man Ethan Bear Responds To Racist Messages He Received This Week

Ethan-Bear

In case you missed it, there’s been some truly ugly shit online the last couple of days, with jilted hockey fans throwing racial slurs at Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear.

 

 

Bear is very proud of his Cree heritage, as he should be. 

 

 

And before you think this is an isolated incident...

 

 

The majority of the hockey world has been quick to stand with Ethan Bear, and condemn the kind of hate speech he’s been dealing with. That continued yesterday, with statements from the Edmonton Oilers, their GM Ken Holland, and Bear himself. 

 

 

Most of us can’t pretend to understand what Ethan’s been dealing with, or how that’d feel. You’d certainly understand if the dude wanted to speak out angrily. Good on him for the kind of class and composure he’s shown in the face of something like this. A reminder that there’s still a lot of work to be done. 

