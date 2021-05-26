WATCH: Oilers D-Man Ethan Bear Responds To Racist Messages He Received This Week

In case you missed it, there’s been some truly ugly shit online the last couple of days, with jilted hockey fans throwing racial slurs at Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear.

Ethan Bear's girlfriend shared this post after she said he received racist messages on his social media - adding that he appreciates the love and support from everyone else. #yeg #oilers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7uwHShsHlj — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 26, 2021

Bear is very proud of his Cree heritage, as he should be.

And before you think this is an isolated incident...

Here's Ethan Bear talking last year in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder - saying that he has experienced racism but that it was still difficult to talk about. pic.twitter.com/N5hDyecUqj — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) May 26, 2021

The majority of the hockey world has been quick to stand with Ethan Bear, and condemn the kind of hate speech he’s been dealing with. That continued yesterday, with statements from the Edmonton Oilers, their GM Ken Holland, and Bear himself.

"It's totally unacceptable and disgusting" @EdmontonOilers GM Ken Holland on any racist comments towards Ethan Bear.. — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) May 26, 2021

the oilers have released this statement in response to the racist remarks directed towards ethan bear. pic.twitter.com/BfKACcjVVy — zach laing (@zjlaing) May 26, 2021

"I'm here to stand up to this behaviour... I'm proud of where I come from. I'm proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation. I'm not just doing this for myself. I'm doing this for all people of colour & for the next generation."



Ethan Bear's statement in response to racist comments. pic.twitter.com/3CK6DENnHC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 26, 2021

Most of us can’t pretend to understand what Ethan’s been dealing with, or how that’d feel. You’d certainly understand if the dude wanted to speak out angrily. Good on him for the kind of class and composure he’s shown in the face of something like this. A reminder that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

