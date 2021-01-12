iHeartRadio

WATCH: One Of The NBA's Big Stars Is MIA, & This Video Of Him Partying Maskless Doesn't Help Things

14859637-86d4-4af1-9aa5-f5ca37ee1df9

What a friggin’ nightmare for the NBA.

One of the best (and volatile) players/personalities in basketball, Kyrie Irving, has been MIA from the Brooklyn Nets for a few games now, citing “personal reasons”. That’d be all well and good, if it wasn’t for this video of him partying maskless hadn’t started making the rounds online.

 

 

So, the league’s looking into that.

 

 

And, while he may not be the only reason for it, you’ve gotta think this problem is a part of why the NBA introduced some new, tighter restrictions for its players on Tuesday.

So, for now, we wait. Never a dull moment in the NBA.

