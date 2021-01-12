WATCH: One Of The NBA's Big Stars Is MIA, & This Video Of Him Partying Maskless Doesn't Help Things

What a friggin’ nightmare for the NBA.

One of the best (and volatile) players/personalities in basketball, Kyrie Irving, has been MIA from the Brooklyn Nets for a few games now, citing “personal reasons”. That’d be all well and good, if it wasn’t for this video of him partying maskless hadn’t started making the rounds online.

Well, this is unfortunate. Here’s another video of Kyrie Irving at a birthday party with his sister, Asia Irving. pic.twitter.com/zTPbf5ZIxU — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) January 12, 2021

Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia.



Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week.



Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021

So, the league’s looking into that.

Sources with @Malika_Andrews: As the NBA is expected to begin examining online videos circulating of a maskless Kyrie Irving at a family birthday party, there’s no belief that he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

And, while he may not be the only reason for it, you’ve gotta think this problem is a part of why the NBA introduced some new, tighter restrictions for its players on Tuesday.

So, for now, we wait. Never a dull moment in the NBA.

If Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is found to have violated league health/safety protocols, he's facing a proportional game reduction of 1/81.6 of his salary - $410K per game. He would forfeit that money for every game lost because of a mandated isolation. League's probing video now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

The Nets have issued a statement from Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/1IzAwrLDCA — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 12, 2021