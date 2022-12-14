WATCH: Ovi Hits 800...Greatest Goal Scorer Ever?

It's almost like when you've watched greatness for this long, you can kind of forget how special an athlete Alexander Ovechkin is.

We've been lucky enough to watch arguably the greatest goal scorer the game of hockey has ever known, and Ovi further cemented that sentiment with his 800th(!!!) goal on Tuesday night.

In true Ovi fashion, #800 comes with a hat trick 🎩 pic.twitter.com/h8zGuMuJXb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2022

The Caps were on the road, but a hockey savvy crowd in Chicago made sure he felt the love.

The Chicago crowd with an "Ovi, Ovi" chant ❤️



Showing respect for the Great 800 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1HwNKFQEiD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2022

He also got kudos from two guys who've seen him up close for the last two decades or so.

Love the respect shown between Ovechkin and Toews and Kane 🤝 congratulating Ovi on 800 pic.twitter.com/6N1cNldHf8 — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) December 14, 2022

You love to see it.

The @capitals with an all-time locker room celly after Ovi's 800th! pic.twitter.com/kz5wDUu7lv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2022

🔊 SOUND ON 🔊



Ovi after scoring three to bring him up to 800 career goals: "Without you guys, obviously I'll never reach those kind of numbers." 😍 pic.twitter.com/0ckI1AI2gO — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 14, 2022