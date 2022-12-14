iHeartRadio

WATCH: Ovi Hits 800...Greatest Goal Scorer Ever?


Fj6Rt4MWYAA00Ew

It's almost like when you've watched greatness for this long, you can kind of forget how special an athlete Alexander Ovechkin is.

We've been lucky enough to watch arguably the greatest goal scorer the game of hockey has ever known, and Ovi further cemented that sentiment with his 800th(!!!) goal on Tuesday night.

 

 

The Caps were on the road, but a hockey savvy crowd in Chicago made sure he felt the love.

 

 

He also got kudos from two guys who've seen him up close for the last two decades or so.

 

 

You love to see it. 

 

 

