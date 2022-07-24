iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Paddy The Baddy Sends A Powerful Post-Fight Message About Men's Mental Health

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 8.10.27 PM

Impressive: Paddy Pimblett’s submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this weekend.

 

 

Next level? Him jumping on the microphone and cutting a hell of a promo for men’s mental health.

 

 

The post-fight fight speech and subsequent moments left “The Baddy” emotional on his way out. You honestly love to see a guy use his platform to get a message across that’s this important.

 

It’s obvious to see why Paddy’s gained himself a legion of new fans after this weekend’s performance. I’m a fan. The UFC’s next big thing appears to be arriving.

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!