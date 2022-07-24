WATCH: Paddy The Baddy Sends A Powerful Post-Fight Message About Men's Mental Health
Impressive: Paddy Pimblett’s submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London this weekend.
That submission was TIGHT. The teabag was better. pic.twitter.com/onQrkYle6f— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 23, 2022
Next level? Him jumping on the microphone and cutting a hell of a promo for men’s mental health.
Beautiful stuff from Paddy the Baddy. pic.twitter.com/EXJsZRqaMN— JD 🎙🎤 (@JDfromCJAY) July 23, 2022
The post-fight fight speech and subsequent moments left “The Baddy” emotional on his way out. You honestly love to see a guy use his platform to get a message across that’s this important.
An emotional Paddy Pimblett dedicates his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at #UFCLondon to his late friend. pic.twitter.com/hoqGukADXz— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) July 23, 2022
It’s obvious to see why Paddy’s gained himself a legion of new fans after this weekend’s performance. I’m a fan. The UFC’s next big thing appears to be arriving.