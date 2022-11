WATCH: Pantera Just Dropped A Hype Video For Their Reunion Tour

Panter'a getting back together (kinda, sorta), and the hype is real. In addition to having to book larger venues than anticipated, the band's also got

As of right now, no North American dates, but you know that'll change. In the meantime, no shortage of cool cities you could go see the band in:

Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, MEX

Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, MEX

Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, COL

Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, CHI

Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, CHI*

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, BRA#

Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, BRA



May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, BUL

May 27: Bucharest, Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, ROM

May 30: Budapest Barba Negra, HUN

May 31: Vienna Gasometer, AUS

Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, GER

Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, GER

June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL

June 12: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER

June15: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, GER

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, NOR

The band's first show in several years is less than a week away.