WATCH: Porch Pirate Gets Caught In The Act, And Stuck In A Snowbank Trying To Get Away!

I know it’s only early January, but we have already have a serious contender for Best Video of the Year.

It comes from right here in Canada. Mississauga, Ontario, to be exact. Watch as a porch pirate gets caught in the act of stealing packages from someone’s front step…and then attempts to flee the scene, before snow ruins his Toyota Yaris’ escape.

According to CTV, the pirate’s been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000.

Karma really is a beautiful thing.