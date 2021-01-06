iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Porch Pirate Gets Caught In The Act, And Stuck In A Snowbank Trying To Get Away!

Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 8.29.42 AM

I know it’s only early January, but we have already have a serious contender for Best Video of the Year.

It comes from right here in Canada. Mississauga, Ontario, to be exact. Watch as a porch pirate gets caught in the act of stealing packages from someone’s front step…and then attempts to flee the scene, before snow ruins his Toyota Yaris’ escape.

According to CTV, the pirate’s been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000.

Karma really is a beautiful thing.

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!