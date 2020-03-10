WATCH: Probably Fake, But YouTuber Gets Knocked Out By A UFC Fighter!
Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's probably be fake. But you know what? I'm choosing to hope that it isn't.
Logan Paul enlisted @BorrachinhaMMA for some light sparring 🥊 (via @LoganPaul) pic.twitter.com/uMf9kQpEhe— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 9, 2020
You may recognize this prick from a bunch of cringey stuff. Lately, he's shown interest in the fight game, competing in "celebrity" boxing matches. He's probably best known for filming a video mocking a spot where many Japanese people have committed suicide. You'd probably know his brother, too. Jake? He's also a YouTube shithead, who's curing anxiety on Twitter.
Should I know better than to blog about this? Probably. But these dudes really do suck.
Some people are waiting for Joe Rogan before deciding if this is real or not.
Waiting on @joerogan to rewatch it and say if it's a real KO or no. 😂— Bruno (@BrunotoriousMMA) March 9, 2020
Others have seen enough.
im sorry logan but This is The FAKEST KNOCKOUT I’VE EVER SEEN💀😭😂just watched it in slow motion 0.25x Paulo didn’t even connect the punch u can’t get knocked out if u get hit in the shoulder lmaoo— # (@kjhgfdskj) March 9, 2020
Anyway u deserves an Oscar!Joaquin phoenix WHO!give my man lp his OSCAR already!! pic.twitter.com/8RrHkhnxFI
Real or not, the dude that hit (or, should you prefer, "hit") him is no joke. Paulo Costa is likely the next dude who'll challenge for the UFC's middleweight title this summer.
