WATCH: Rammstein's 2020 Tour Stage Takes SIXTY Hours To Set Up!

I’ve got a couple of buddies who are seeing Rammstein this summer, in Quebec. So, I’ve had to hear more small talk & fun facts about the band than one normally might. And one of my friends’ biggest concerns right now?

“Do you think they’re gonna bring the MASSIVE stage?”

That question over beers the other night piqued my interest, and so I asked. And they promptly showed me this.

Sixty hours, hundreds of workers, and all kinds of crazy equipment the average person wouldn’t know how to work. I’d assume that this won’t be making it the Quebec show, it’s more than likely just for their Europeans dates. But who knows? Either way, they say this band should be on the live music bucket list for any fan of loud music, and crazy stage shows. Not hard to see why.

Aug. 20 — Montreal, Que. @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, P.A. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 27 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

Aug. 30 — Minneapolis, Miss. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 3 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 — Mexico City, Mex. @ Foro Sol