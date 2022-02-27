WATCH: Rapper Gets Quoted $10K To Remove Trees, Decides To Buy Chainsaw And Do It Himself

I’m not sure if you follow Rick Ross on Instagram. Until this weekend, I didn’t. But this weekend, Ross proved he’s a helluva follow, after he decided to buy some chainsaws and cut down a bunch of massive oak trees on his property, after feeling like a contractor’s quote for the work was a bit too high.

Thankfully, the Internet was kind enough to capture all of the goodness documented on his IG story, and compile it into a YouTube video. Enjoy.

This isn’t a totally new thing for Ross, actually. One of the rapper’s secrets to financial success? Saving himself a million dollars annually, by cutting his own grass. More, via HypeBeast.

Speaking to Forbes, Rozay shared that he decided to do the work himself after the locals of Fayetteville informed him that Evander Holyfield, the previous owner of the estate, spent a huge amount of money just to cut the 200-plus acres of grass. “When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” he explained. Ross purchased the biggest and most efficient tractor from John Deere, along with the extended attachments, and spent two hours to get the tractor to work. When he finally did manage to get the machine up and running, he says that he went on to cut the grass for about five hours. “In doing that, I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” he said. “I bought a tractor that is enclosed and has air conditioning and a radio. I had the windows tinted so I wouldn’t cause too much confusion with the traffic right next to the estate. People still know it’s me, but when I get in the tractor, it’s a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.” He continued, “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

What a legend.