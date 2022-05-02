WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins, With His Wife In Attendance

Another beautiful tribute to the late, great Taylor Hawkins, this one from The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were replacing the Foo Fighters at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

More, from Consequence of Sound:

At the end of the set, Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith gave a brief speech honoring his close friend. “We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight,” Smith said. “We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them.”

Smith acknowledged that Hawkins’ family, including his wife Allison, as well as members of Foo Fighters were in attendance. He then closed his remarks by encouraging the crowd to cheer in unison, “We love you, Taylor!”

In a pre-show interview, Smith said Chili Peppers’ Jazz Fest performance would “be a celebration. That’s what [Allsion] wants. She doesn’t want it to be anything other than, ‘Let’s celebrate music, let’s celebrate our friends, let’s celebrate Taylor. This is what he would want and he would be very happy that you guys are playing and he would want it be nothing but a positive experience.’ So we’re going to do all that and she’s going to be part of that and I’m very honored that we can do that with her. … We’re going to play our hearts out.”