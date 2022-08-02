WATCH: Ric Flair's Final Match, At The Age of 73!

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Ric Flair wrestled for the final time the other night.

It All Goes Down TONIGHT! Get Ready To Witness History Being Made! The Naitch Is Walkin’ That Aisle One Last Time! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/p253IUvVWt — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 31, 2022

Although, this one appears to be a lot more final, than previous "retirements".

Full video HERE:

Ric grabbed the mic after the match, with some famous friends in the front row.

Although, as many have pointed out, it seemed like Ric's perfect goodbye moment actually happened years ago.

This will always be Ric Flair’s last match to me. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/rwyXapMbDk — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 1, 2022

Either way, if this is the end, congrats on a helluva career, Natch.