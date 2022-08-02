iHeartRadio

WATCH: Ric Flair's Final Match, At The Age of 73!

FZEynYbXwAEjcBl

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Ric Flair wrestled for the final time the other night. 

Although, this one appears to be a lot more final, than previous "retirements".

Full video HERE:

Ric grabbed the mic after the match, with some famous friends in the front row.

 

 

Although, as many have pointed out, it seemed like Ric's perfect goodbye moment actually happened years ago.

 

Either way, if this is the end, congrats on a helluva career, Natch. 

 

