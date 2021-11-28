WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Got A Governor General's Award AND A Song From Steven Page This Weekend!

Pretty great weekend for Ryan Reynolds. Not only did the dude receive a pretty prestigious award from the Governor General. He also got his own song, courtesy of one of the Barenaked Ladies:

Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General's Award and this video. I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada , Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I'm a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN

More, from CTV:

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is the recipient of the 2021 National Arts Centre Award.

The award, part of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards, recognizes work of an extraordinary nature and significance in the performing arts by an individual artist and/or company in the past performance year. Recipients are selected by the National Arts Centre.

"Ryan Reynolds is one of Canada’s most beloved and widely recognized actors. In a repertoire ranging from TV sitcoms to animated and feature films, he has established himself as a versatile and engaging performer with a charismatic and quirky persona," reads the statement announcing his receipt of the award. "Most recently, he has earned popular and critical acclaim for his portrayal of the title character in the hugely successful action movies Deadpool and Deadpool 2.”

Last year, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, donated $1 million to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America. Some of the funds went to the Ottawa Food Bank, with a note from Reynolds saying he spent some of his childhood in Vanier.

Earlier this year, he appeared as "Bruce", Ottawa Public Health's notorious fictional intern who was famously blamed for a widely seen tweet in which he appeared to bungle a post congratulating the winner of the Super Bowl. The health unit reacted to the award by saying "Bruce" is the this is the first member of a public health communications team to win a Governor General’s Award.