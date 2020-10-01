WATCH: Sasha Baron Cohen's Bringing Borat Back...In Three Weeks!

This really is the best kind of rumour to have confirmed. As it turns out, those rumours we’d heard about Sasha Baron Cohen bringing back Borat? There’s a lot of fire behind that smoke. A full movie, coming to Amazon Prime, in three weeks.

Jagshemash my name Borat Sagdiyev, I like mouth party. Thank you Mr. Sacha Karen Cohen for let me usings your visual fax machine. Please you will look on this space tomorrow at 8.07pm Kazakhstan Time. Chenquieh pic.twitter.com/akdvw7vlTJ — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 1, 2020

And the trailer looks every bit as ridiculous as you’d hope.

We’d been hearing whispers about a new Borat flick, or something similar, for months. The most significant? The NYPD getting involved, when Rudy Giuliani called them, because Borat.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

The timing of the movie is pretty interesting, too. Apparently, they rushed to film this thing in secret this summer, to get it ready for release before the American election, on November 3rd. Baron Cohen even wore a bulletproof vest for a couple of the days of shooting, according to Deadline.

The Borat sequel was the first movie made during the COVID-19 shutdown, shot surreptitiously as quickly as coronavirus shooting restrictions were eased, and unions were in agreement on a return to shooting. When that happened, Baron Cohen and his team were filming the movie the next day with a minimal crew. Baron Cohen and cohorts flew to various parts of the U.S. and internationally to shoot the film. As he did on the first Borat, the follow-up film Brüno, and his Showtime summer series Who Is America, Baron Cohen risked his life multiple times to shoot the scenes in this film. Indeed, I’m told by sources that he had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days and on many days, there were risky and dangerous scenarios in shooting.

Can’t wait to watch this. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan hits Amazon Prime October 23rd.