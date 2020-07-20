WATCH: Shea Weber Breaks A Goalie's Helmet With Slap Shot!

It’s no secret that Shea Weber’s got an absolute cannon of a shot. Hell, the radar gun has told us that on more than one occasion.

And, he’s hurt his fair share of opponents with it.

But yesterday, the legend of Weber’s clapper was taken to another level, at Habs practice.

Here’s video of #Habs Weber hitting Lindgren in the left side of his face with a half-slapper at the end of practice. Lindgren was bleeding and had to helped from the ice.



Credit: Wayne St. Germain, TSN cameraman. pic.twitter.com/SqbIAYBoN6 — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 20, 2020

And the poor dude that took that rocket to the mask? A rookie named Michael McNiven.

My mistake, it was #Habs McNiven, not Lindgren. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 20, 2020

Thankfully, he’s ok. Just a terrifying tale to tell over beers for the rest of his life.

The kind of power we haven't seen since Fulton Reed nearly took an Icelandic goalie's hand off in 1994. https://t.co/b7ofgtHzax pic.twitter.com/yBd3H4g7tR — JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) July 20, 2020

And it wasn’t all bad news at Canadiens practice, as Max Domi rejoined the team.

#Habs Domi leads post-practice stretch and gets welcome back stick tap applause from his teammates. pic.twitter.com/EibsBORRlV — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 20, 2020

The Habs play the Penguins in the first round of the NHL’s restart.

"We can ask them nicely to stay at the hotel during the games."--Carey Price on shutting down Crosby and Malkin on the PP. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 20, 2020