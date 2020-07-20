iHeartRadio

WATCH: Shea Weber Breaks A Goalie's Helmet With Slap Shot!

image

It’s no secret that Shea Weber’s got an absolute cannon of a shot. Hell, the radar gun has told us that on more than one occasion.

And, he’s hurt his fair share of opponents with it.

But yesterday, the legend of Weber’s clapper was taken to another level, at Habs practice. 

 

 

And the poor dude that took that rocket to the mask? A rookie named Michael McNiven. 

 

 

Thankfully, he’s ok. Just a terrifying tale to tell over beers for the rest of his life.

And it wasn’t all bad news at Canadiens practice, as Max Domi rejoined the team. 

 

 

The Habs play the Penguins in the first round of the NHL’s restart. 

