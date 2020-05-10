WATCH: Singapore Has Gone Full Black Mirror, To Enforce Social Distancing

The other day, I was joking about those murder hornets we’ve heard so much about, and how “Black Mirror” the whole thing seems.

Oh good, “murder hornets”. Can’t wait to see what Black Mirror episode we get to live out next month. — JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) May 4, 2020

But, as it turns out, that’s not where the dystopian similarities end. In fact, this is even more Black Mirror, and even more creepy.

In Singapore robots patrol parks reminding people to practice Social distancing#CeMondeEstRéel 😱 pic.twitter.com/gaCROGoqVh — Emily (@Emily_Lykos) May 8, 2020

One of the creepiest and most dystopian things I've seen since the pandemic began: a terrifying camera-equipped remote-controlled robot patrols Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore to -- for now -- warn about social distancing. Look at the fear. Story: https://t.co/12QfT1mcyZ pic.twitter.com/hBGUhmC7N7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 8, 2020

In case you’re not familiar with the show and/or the reference…

No wonder Charlie Booker isn’t looking to release a sixth season of Black Mirror anytime soon. We’re living it.