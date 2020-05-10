iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: Singapore Has Gone Full Black Mirror, To Enforce Social Distancing

EXg2jOSXgAEeVlC

The other day, I was joking about those murder hornets we’ve heard so much about, and how “Black Mirror” the whole thing seems. 

But, as it turns out, that’s not where the dystopian similarities end. In fact, this is even more Black Mirror, and even more creepy. 

In case you’re not familiar with the show and/or the reference… 

No wonder Charlie Booker isn’t looking to release a sixth season of Black Mirror anytime soon. We’re living it. 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!