WATCH: Smashmouth Is Officially No More, As Their Singer Retires After A Bizarre Meltdown Onstage

It’s official. Smashmouth is no more.

The band that brought us ‘All Star’, a Monkees cover for the movie Shrek, and not much else is hanging it up. And, doing so under some strange circumstances.

In case you missed it, they went viral for all of the wrong reasons a few days ago, after their lead singer threatened the crowd at a New York festival they were playing, on top of some other truly bizarre behaviour, which went viral on TikTok:

And if that sounds a bit familiar, that’s because singer Steve Harwell melted down at another food fest the band was playing in Colorado a few years ago.

Anyway, Steve’s decided to retire, amid the most recent meltdown and some ongoing medical issues that may’ve been related to the onstage problems. More, from Huffington Post:

Harwell evidently announced his retirement to TMZ, which reported the news Tuesday. He said it was because health challenges have become too much for him. “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell said, according to TMZ. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.” Harwell was diagnosed eight years ago with cardiomyopathy, and has since experienced other medical issues including heart failure and acute Wernicke encephalopathy, affecting his speech and memory, according to Variety. A representative for Smash Mouth blamed Harwell’s medical issues for his recent erratic performance, excerpts of which can be seen below. “I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to,” Harwell said, according to TMZ. In a statement to USA Today, a spokesperson for Harwell said the singer has long been “a staunch and outspoken supporter of all minority groups, and he regrets his actions.” “This TikTok video is not an accurate representation of the man Steve is,” the spokesperson said.

Rest in power, Smashmouth.