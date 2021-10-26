WATCH: Steve-O Reveals That A Certain Wildboyz Stunt Was...A Little Faked?

What’s that expression about not wanting to see how the sausage gets made? I can’t recall fully, but the basic gist was/is that you probably wouldn’t wanna eat a hot dog ever again if you knew what went into it. This was a very strange way of getting to my point, in hindsight.

Anyway, point is, Steve-O put up a video the other day, a clip from his podcast, detailing how a certain scene from MTV’s Wildboyz was made. Remember when they were messing around with lions in Kenya?

Turns out, those were lions…but they weren’t in Africa, Toto.

Maybe I’m an idiot, and should’ve known this. But judging by comments sections, forums, articles, and blogs talking about this clip, I wasn’t the only one who thought Wildboyz was filming anything and everything exactly where they said they were.

Anyway, here’s a video of a hotdog being made.