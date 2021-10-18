WATCH: System of a Down Return To The Stage For The First Time In Two Years - With A Big Message

We haven’t heard much from System of a Down since they went on hiatus in 2011. Save for sporadic festival dates, and a couple of new songs, the band’s been largely absent from the rock and metal scene.

This past weekend? The dudes returned to the stage in Las Vegas, marking their first live show since 2019. And they busted out those two new songs, which released last year.

The backstory behind the new music is a sad one, but the cause it supports is an important one. More, from Loudwire & Consequence of Sound:

"Honestly, I'm extremely proud of us getting together for our people and the cause, at a time where Azerbaijan and Turkey not only attacked Armenians in Artsakh with military equipment, but they also attacked the Armenian nation with disinformation around the world, using caviar diplomacy over the years," singer Serj Tankian said in an interview with Consequence of Sound earlier this year. "Azerbaijan bought off a lot of politicians and they tried to create false parody in journalism and in the media — and it succeeded for a little while. So, I'm proud to say that our songs coming out, especially the video for 'Protect The Land', really kind of bit into that all in one day — just kind of boom, let the world know that these are people living on their own indigenous land, they're being attacked, they're trying to protect their families, and they're dying because you got the second largest NATO ally Turkey basically attacking them along with Azerbaijan — both dictatorships attacking a democratic, progressive, first Christian nation society," he continued.

It’s impressive, not only because the band is using their platform to try and affect change, but also because the members don’t see eye-to-eye on much else, politically speaking.

Either way, it’s good to have System of a Down back.

via GIPHY