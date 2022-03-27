WATCH: Taylor Hawkins Sings Led Zeppelin's 'Rock And Roll', w/ Jimmy Page & Dave Grohl!

The tributes to Taylor Hawkins have been nonstop, and rightly so. His peers, his friends, his family, his fans. Nobody with a bad word to say about one of the best dudes in rock and roll, a killer drummer, and seemingly, an even better human being.

One of my favourite tributes was from the fingers of one of rock’s founding fathers.

From his Instagram:

On this day I learned the sad news that Taylor Hawkins had passed. I had seen and heard Taylor play the drums many times with @foofighters - he shone within his powerful role in the band. After the Led Zeppelin show at the O2, I was invited to play at Wembley Stadium with the Foo Fighters on 7th June 2008. We played Rock and Roll with Taylor on turbocharged vocals and Dave on drums and then for Ramble On they swapped, with Taylor on drums and Dave Grohl on vocals. We put in some serious versions of these two songs. It was so good to play with him. I really admired him and he was a brilliant musician: his technique, his energy and spirited enthusiasm. On this sad day, I would like to send my condolences to his family, his band members in the Foos and his fans.

If you’ve never seen Taylor sing Led Zep’s ‘Rock and Roll’ with Dave Grohl on drums and Jimmy on guitar, it’s a real treat.

And obviously, far from the only time Taylor took over vocals. For as much as the dude could beat the hell out of a drum kit, he could also very capably front a band, too.

Rest in power, Taylor.