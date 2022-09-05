WATCH: Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Crushes The Drums At His Dad's Tribute Show

An incredible scene at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, as the Foo Fighters held their first of two tribute shows for the late, great Taylor Hawkins. The band and their friends played approximately 50 songs, clocking nearly five hours, with no shortage of epic moments, and emotions running (understandably) high.

There was a team-up of rock royalty, with Lars Ulrich on drums, Brian Johnson on vocals, and the Foo chiming in for a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’.

Dave was visibly emotional as the band powered their way through a difficulty rendition of ‘Times Like These’.

There was Dave Chappele, telling stories of Taylor, Madison Square Garden, and drumming running in the Hawkins family.

@DaveChappelle’s tribute to Taylor had me laughing and in tears ❤️ absolutely beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vZ93vaHLjL — death by ringworms and camels (@padresfangirl) September 3, 2022

And, of course, there was Shane Hawkins. Taylor’s son did his Dad so incredibly proud, beating the holy hell out of the drums for ‘My Hero’.

All in all, an incredible spectacle, with nearly $60,000 raised for MusiCares, and a chance for the entire Foo family to celebrate Taylor’s life, and legacy, together. And, we get to do it again on September 27th, in LA.

