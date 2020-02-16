WATCH: The Best Dunk Of The Weekend...And It Happened In Edmonton?

No disrespect to the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest, (which we’ll get to in a second), but this might be the most impressive dunk of the weekend, and it’s from Edmonton, Alberta.

Slam dunk of the decade!!! Remember the Titans. Slo-mo at 6:00 on @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/vvgl9ukMPP — John Sexsmith (@JohnESexsmith) February 14, 2020

It was part of a dunk contest that helped kick off a big high school basketball tourney up in Edmonton on Friday.

Of course, the NBA’s dunk festivities were some of the best EVER. If you didn’t see Aaron Gordon dunking on 7’5 Tacko Fall, get this.

AND HE DIDN’T EVEN WIN THE DAMN THING.

Anyway, the whole think was awesome, and it was a great weekend for basketballs being dunked.