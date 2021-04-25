WATCH: The Cageside View of Kamaru Usman KO'ing Jorge Masvidal Is Insane

Oh my God, Kamaru Usman.

"Nigerian Nightmare" 👑



Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a vicious KO of Jorge Masvidal #UFC261.



— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 25, 2021

If you missed UFC 261 on Saturday, I regret to be the one to tell you this, but you may have missed the fight card of the year. And it all culminated with Usman starching Jorge Masvidal, effectively beating “Gamebred” at his own game.

Cageside footage of Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal is simply breathtaking:#UFC261

And his coach deserves a lot of credit for it.

Yall need to leave Trevor Wittman alone man.



This dude is a absolute animal at striking coaching.



This dude is a absolute animal at striking coaching.

