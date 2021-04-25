WATCH: The Cageside View of Kamaru Usman KO'ing Jorge Masvidal Is Insane
Oh my God, Kamaru Usman.
"Nigerian Nightmare" 👑— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 25, 2021
Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a vicious KO of Jorge Masvidal #UFC261.
🎥: @ufcpic.twitter.com/MOPnBA7q1l
If you missed UFC 261 on Saturday, I regret to be the one to tell you this, but you may have missed the fight card of the year. And it all culminated with Usman starching Jorge Masvidal, effectively beating “Gamebred” at his own game.
Cageside footage of Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal is simply breathtaking:#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/AeneYpIgez— The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) April 25, 2021
And his coach deserves a lot of credit for it.
Yall need to leave Trevor Wittman alone man.— Usman didn't foot stomp😒 (@YugiMMA) April 25, 2021
This dude is a absolute animal at striking coaching.
pic.twitter.com/UTkalTqdI9
But maybe the best moment of the whole night?
Fuck Jake Paul? pic.twitter.com/W3fBHXub5O— Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 25, 2021