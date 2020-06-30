WATCH: The COVID Country Anthem You Didn't Know You Needed

Here it is, the COVID country anthem you didn’t know you needed, just days before what should’ve been the Calgary Stampede. It’s from a Nashville musician named Adam Kurtz (who has a tie to the Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett!) paying tribute to the great Johnny Cash, while also encouraging his fellow humans to mask up.

In case you’re somehow not familiar with the original.

You might notice a subtle little potshot at Kid Rock in that video too, as Kid’s Nashville watering hole has been in some trouble during the pandemic, for some pretty lax practices.