WATCH: The Ducks/Coyotes Game Was WILD This Weekend, With Crazy Goals That Led To Brawls

So this was the big talk of the hockey world this weekend, for some obvious reasons.

Obviously a melee like that is going to start some debates and generate some headlines. But there’s a couple of added layers here. The commentary, which many took umbrage with:

“That’s the problem with these young players. You wanna embarrass guys? You wanna skill it up? You better be prepared to get punched in the mouth.”



Coyotes broadcast applauds Jay Beagle cross-checking Trevor Zegras/beating Troy Terry senseless. Embarrassing commentary pic.twitter.com/1AfenuTRkL — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 2, 2022

And the fact that the Ducks had been showboating a bit, with beautiful goal earlier in the game:

Here’s some of the most notable fallout from Friday’s fracas:

Jay Beagle bruised Troy Terry badly. 😳 pic.twitter.com/UwCbXLpmC2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 3, 2022

Ducks star Trevor Zegras was NOT happy with Jay Beagle going after Troy Terry…



“It’s humiliating and I think he should be f****** punished.” pic.twitter.com/yfeZRdNh4Z — PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) April 2, 2022

Don’t like how these young Ducks stars get pushed around …we need a couple @thereal_tiedomi ‘s here…now..joke is over… pic.twitter.com/ygmAf2BB53 — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) April 2, 2022

Imagine the game without the skill and confidence these young stars play with. Applauding character is one thing, but this isn’t that. https://t.co/0NphfviWMi — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2022

My god this is embarrassing.



They’ll stop a fight between two of the toughest guys in the league but will let Troy Terry get mauled by Jay Beagle because he was mad about losing to Anaheim.



This league and their officials need to get a grip… been a real questionable year. https://t.co/xJwewWuiv8 — Thomas Mercier 🎙️ (@TJM_PlayByPlay) April 3, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of this. Does the league punish Jay Beagle and the Coyotes? Does this discourage skilled players from doing skilled things? Do the Ducks sign Aaron Asham to a 10 day contract?