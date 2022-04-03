iHeartRadio

WATCH: The Ducks/Coyotes Game Was WILD This Weekend, With Crazy Goals That Led To Brawls

FPYhDaEXIAct4Wn

So this was the big talk of the hockey world this weekend, for some obvious reasons.

Obviously a melee like that is going to start some debates and generate some headlines. But there’s a couple of added layers here. The commentary, which many took umbrage with:

And the fact that the Ducks had been showboating a bit, with beautiful goal earlier in the game: 

Here’s some of the most notable fallout from Friday’s fracas:

 

It’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of this. Does the league punish Jay Beagle and the Coyotes? Does this discourage skilled players from doing skilled things? Do the Ducks sign Aaron Asham to a 10 day contract? 

