WATCH: The First Full Trailer For Disney+'s Mighty Ducks Reboot Is Here!

This dropped late last week, but to be honest, really put off blogging it. And if you’d told me last year that I’d be hesitant to blog about the return of Gordon Bombay, I likely wouldn’t have believed you. But, Disney+’s Mighty Ducks reboot?

It looks pretty corny.

This season, a new team will fly together. #TheMightyDucksGameChangers , an Original Series, starts streaming March 26 on #DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/lETFqTX1RU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 28, 2021

I know, I know. The 90s movie trilogy wasn’t exactly the definition of fine cinema. I’m just realizing that blinding nostalgia has likely impaired my vision of those first three movies.

At least Emilio Estevez sounds pumped about it.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Emilio Estevez, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

NO. CHILL. 🚨❄🏒 #EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SSVEDUuO4w — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 13, 2020

Maybe it’s just the lack of original Ducks alumni in the trailers we’ve gotten so far? I mean, Kenan Thompson still knows how to knuckle puck. Call him, Disney.

Anyway, thank you for following along as a 33 year old man realized those 90s Disney sports movies he loves are actually probably corny as hell.

Have a nice day, dudes.