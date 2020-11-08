WATCH: The Foo Fighters Announce A New Album, And Debut A Brand New Single, On SNL!
New Foo, anyone? Their next album, and tenth studio album, had been teased on social media over the last few days.
November 5, 2020
And now, we know that ‘Medicine At Midnight’ arrives February 5th, with nine new songs.
01 – “Making A Fire”
02 – “Shame Shame”
03 – “Cloudspotter”
04 – “Waiting On A War”
05 – “Medicine At Midnight”
06 – “No Son Of Mine”
07 – “Holding Poison”
08 – “Chasing Birds”
09 – “Love Dies Young”
But, you don’t have to wait until early 2021 to get a taste of it. They dropped the first single, ‘Shame, Shame’ alongside their SNL performance this weekend.
And the aforementioned Saturday Night Live gig sounded too, with the new song performed, and an old favourite, too.
I know we shit on the year 2020 a lot, but it's now given us new Foo! So it's not a total loss.
