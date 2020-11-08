iHeartRadio

WATCH: The Foo Fighters Announce A New Album, And Debut A Brand New Single, On SNL!

EmUaFCGVcAAsArP

New Foo, anyone? Their next album, and tenth studio album, had been teased on social media over the last few days.

 

 

And now, we know that ‘Medicine At Midnight’ arrives February 5th, with nine new songs.

01 – “Making A Fire

02 – “Shame Shame

03 – “Cloudspotter

04 – “Waiting On A War

05 – “Medicine At Midnight

06 – “No Son Of Mine

07 – “Holding Poison

08 – “Chasing Birds

09 – “Love Dies Young

But, you don’t have to wait until early 2021 to get a taste of it. They dropped the first single, ‘Shame, Shame’ alongside their SNL performance this weekend.

And the aforementioned Saturday Night Live gig sounded too, with the new song performed, and an old favourite, too.

I know we shit on the year 2020 a lot, but it's now given us new Foo! So it's not a total loss. 

