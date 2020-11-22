WATCH: The Foo Fighters On Colbert!
In case you missed it, the Foo Fighters were on Stephen Colbert’s late show on Friday. They played their new song, ‘Shame Shame’:
And, Dave shot the shit with Colbert for a bit, too. He talked about what happens when a pandemic derails your band’s 25th anniversary, and about getting into a drum battle with a 10 year old girl.
The Foo have a new album slated for early next year. And, in case you missed it, Jesse and I got the chance to shoot the shit with the Foo’s Chris Shiflett the other week, and the whole chat is HERE.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollStarting November 30, get on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
CJAY 92's Employee of the WeekShow us how you're listening to CJAY 92 on the jobsite for your chance to win a $679 CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless 8 Tool Combo kit!