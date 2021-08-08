WATCH: The Foo Fighters Troll The Westboro Baptist Church...With A Flatbed Truck & Disco!

Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters are great at many things. But one of the things they’re best at? Trolling the Westboro Baptist Church.

And that continued late last week, when those bigoted hillbillies were protesting outside of a Foo show in Kansas. Dave & co decided to grab a flatbed truck and play some disco for the picketers.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Amazing. And, like I alluded to, not the first time they’ve done this.

They did it in 2011, in Missouri.

And, they “Rick Rolled” the church in 2015, too.

Great work by the “Dee Gees”.