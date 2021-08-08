iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: The Foo Fighters Troll The Westboro Baptist Church...With A Flatbed Truck & Disco!

Foo-Fighters-Westboro

Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters are great at many things. But one of the things they’re best at? Trolling the Westboro Baptist Church.

And that continued late last week, when those bigoted hillbillies were protesting outside of a Foo show in Kansas. Dave & co decided to grab a flatbed truck and play some disco for the picketers.

Amazing. And, like I alluded to, not the first time they’ve done this.

They did it in 2011, in Missouri.

And, they “Rick Rolled” the church in 2015, too.

Great work by the “Dee Gees”.

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!