WATCH: The Gold Medal Overtime Between Canada & Finland Was Absolute Insanity At The World Juniors!
Absolute scenes in Edmonton, in the gold medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championships. As much as the conversation around this tournament had largely been about a lack of interest/buzz around it, when it came time for Saturday’s finale, Canada and Finland didn’t disappoint.
Particularly in overtime.
To be a bit more specific, Mason Mctavish with an unbelievable game saving play:
And then Kent Johnson scoring the winner for Canada shortly thereafter.
The tournament returns to its regular scheduled season in a few months, with the 2023 version of the tournament taking place in the Maritimes, kicking off December 26th (just like old times!) in Halifax.