iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: The Gold Medal Overtime Between Canada & Finland Was Absolute Insanity At The World Juniors!

maxresdefault

Absolute scenes in Edmonton, in the gold medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championships. As much as the conversation around this tournament had largely been about a lack of interest/buzz around it, when it came time for Saturday’s finale, Canada and Finland didn’t disappoint.

Particularly in overtime.

To be a bit more specific, Mason Mctavish with an unbelievable game saving play:

And then Kent Johnson scoring the winner for Canada shortly thereafter.

The tournament returns to its regular scheduled season in a few months, with the 2023 version of the tournament taking place in the Maritimes, kicking off December 26th (just like old times!) in Halifax.

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!