I watch a lot of combat sports. And when you’re a fan of such bizarre sports, you get used to seeing some pretty weird stuff. But this is truly strange. Meet The Iranian Hulk:

Sajjad Gharibi,Iranian Hulk,Beware of the British demons in the fight against Martin Ford. One gives power to your opponent and the other demon seals your energy and power from behind.Very be careful

Demons from Germany and the United States are now being sent to England to help pic.twitter.com/VpzrlfD5vv — Parviz (@Parviz84620500) April 2, 2022

He was supposed to be fighting later this month, against “The World’s Scariest Man”, bodybuilder Martyn Ford. But then, he got punked at a stare down the other day.

This is where it gets even more crazy. Iranian Hulk is disowned by his family, and cries talking about it on live TV:

THEN, he posts some cryptic shit online. More, from MMA Fighting:

Shortly after scuffling with Ford, Gharibi posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts, telling fans that he “came to Dubai without any sponsor by selling assets, without a coach and without any support. I wish for death.” “Oh God, you are the witness of how much I have suffered. I am ashamed of Iranian people,” the message continued (translation via The Mirror). A recently released TV interview with the 30-year-old Iranian Hulk provided a bit of extra context as to why he might be in an exceptionally rough place, emotionally. Notably that, following the release of the face-off footage, Gharibi says that his family disowned him. “I cannot call my family. When I returned to Iran, I didn’t go to my family,” Gharibi explained to the interviewer, breaking down in tears. “I can’t. I can’t talk to my father. When I talked to my mother, she said ‘The person that I saw in the video was not my son, my son is way stronger than this.’

All of this after he’s been accused of catfishing fight fans, with photoshop, according to Sporf:

Under his Iranian Hulk nickname, Sajad Gharibi has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He regularly posts images and videos which portray him as a physical monster. However, he has been the subject of backlash from fans. That is because some believe that he Photoshops his photos to make him look more powerful. Even Ford has doubts about the legitimacy of his opponent. He explained to the Daily Star: “He was not what I expected. I think he’s just fooled the world with Photoshop, if I’m honest.

Like I said, crazy. Even by the fight game’s standards.