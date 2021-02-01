WATCH: The Mountain From Game of Thrones Makes His Boxing Debut!

Well, we’re a little late on this one. But until last week, I had no idea “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones had made his professional boxing debut.

And he did it against a dude who weighed 120 pounds less than him, an Irish boxer named Steven Ward, who I’m assuming was just thankful that this dude moves like a battleship.

It's not the first time he's squared off against an Irishman, actually.

Who’s next for The Mountain? Well, maybe a fellow former World’s Strongest Man, according to BroBible.

Back in December of 2019, Hafthor Bjornsson, AKA 2018 World’s Strongest Man, AKA “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones, agreed to fight fellow World’s Strongest Man (2017) Eddie “The Beast” Hall after Hall claimed if the two of them boxed he would “knock his head off.” After replying to what Hall said with “that’s f–king hilarious,” Thor challenged Hall to a boxing match to be held sometime in 2021. He also posted a video to YouTube with the title “Worlds Hardest Punch??”

I can’t imagine a fight between two guys the size of low-rise apartment buildings could/should be any good, but it looks like we might find out soon.

In the meantime, here’s two elephants fighting.