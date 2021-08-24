WATCH: The New CandyMan Trailer Is Here...But You Have To Do Something Creepy To See It

The good news? They're rebooting 'Candyman', and it looks pretty gnarly:

The bad news? There's a brand new trailer, but you'll have to do something pretty creepy if you wanna watch it. More, from Consequence of Sound:

Universal and MGM have released a new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot, but you need to indulge in a horror tradition in order to see it. At a brand new website, users can watch the final teaser for the movie only after they say Candyman’s name five times into their computer’s microphone.

The website goes by the straightforward title IDareYou.CandymanMovie.com, mimicking the text on promotional billboards that have been popping up the past few weeks. Once the website loads, it utilizes your phone or computer’s microphone to allow you to summon Candyman as if you were a character in the movie. Of course, as the cinematic legend goes, you must utter his name exactly five times to see the film’s final trailer — no more, no less.

Fans eager to see previously unreleased footage from Candyman will be let down by this new video, as it reuses clips from earlier trailers released for the movie. That said, it feels extra eerie watching this one in particular, probably because it requires you to get involved beyond just clicking a YouTube link like usual. Plus, once you’ve viewed the full trailer, the website allows users to save and share their summoning session online, further spreading the creepiness at large.