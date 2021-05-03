WATCH: The Newest Bills Player Introduces Himself To Bills Mafia...By Going Through A Table!

One of the newest Buffalo Bills is already winning the hearts of Bills Mafia.

If you missed it last weekend, the Bills selected Spencer Brown, from Northern Iowa, an absolute mammoth of an offensive lineman.

The Bills picked him up in the third round. And shortly thereafter, he introduced himself to Bills Mafia.

Spencer Brown sending a video message to Buffalo Bills fans from his mom's garage in Lenox, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/TK8XecTlYn — Larry Peterson (@larrypeterson) May 1, 2021

This is pretty exciting stuff for a small town in Iowa. So naturally, they set off fireworks.

Lenox is rocking! Congrats Spencer! pic.twitter.com/kcxZxIbnUS — Larry Peterson (@larrypeterson) May 1, 2021

Spencer Brown said that he had about 40-50 people at his draft party when he was drafted, then about 10 minutes after the pick "the whole town" of Lennox, Iowa "showed up on his front lawn" — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 1, 2021

…and then Spencer dove through a table.

He’s already got better form than my cohost.

Never change, Bills Mafia.

