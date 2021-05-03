iHeartRadio

WATCH: The Newest Bills Player Introduces Himself To Bills Mafia...By Going Through A Table!

91d5f21a-b616-49bc-99d2-1bd59f8e136a-SpencerBrown

One of the newest Buffalo Bills is already winning the hearts of Bills Mafia. 

If you missed it last weekend, the Bills selected Spencer Brown, from Northern Iowa, an absolute mammoth of an offensive lineman.

The Bills picked him up in the third round. And shortly thereafter, he introduced himself to Bills Mafia.

This is pretty exciting stuff for a small town in Iowa. So naturally, they set off fireworks.

…and then Spencer dove through a table.

He’s already got better form than my cohost.

Never change, Bills Mafia.

via GIPHY

