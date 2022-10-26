WATCH: The Rock's Daughter Makes Her Wrestling TV Debut!

WARNING: this is gonna make you feel old. Really old. Older than dirt. Which, you likely are.

Anyway, let's commence with making you feel old.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter took a bit step in Dad's footsteps last night, showing up on WWE's NXT broadcast.

26 years after her Dad debuted.

More, from Comic Book:

WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below. Raine previously started appearing on NXT during their live events, and earlier this year she delivered her first promo against NXT's Cora Jade. She called herself The Final Girl during that promo, but Jade has been busy feuding with Roxanne Perez on TV, and that doesn't seem to be over just yet.

It's clearly been a pretty special journey for both of them, as Ava Raine has been preparing for her foray into wrasslin'.