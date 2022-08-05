iHeartRadio

WATCH: The Secret To Aaron Rodgers' Success? Psychedelics, Apparently.

Aaron Rodgers was on Aubrey Marcus' podcast the other day, and gave some insight into what helps a guy win back-to-back NFL MVP honours. 

Ayahuasca, apparently.

If you're not familiar with the South American psychoactive drug it's generated a ton of conversation over the last few years. 

Interesting stuff. I'll be curious to give the whole podcast a listen.

Of course, we can't ignore the possibility that Aaron's training camp arrivals might have something to do with his success as well.

