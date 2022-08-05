WATCH: The Secret To Aaron Rodgers' Success? Psychedelics, Apparently.
Aaron Rodgers was on Aubrey Marcus' podcast the other day, and gave some insight into what helps a guy win back-to-back NFL MVP honours.
Ayahuasca, apparently.
If you're not familiar with the South American psychoactive drug it's generated a ton of conversation over the last few years.
Interesting stuff. I'll be curious to give the whole podcast a listen.
Of course, we can't ignore the possibility that Aaron's training camp arrivals might have something to do with his success as well.
Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022
i added the audio from the con air trailer pic.twitter.com/ZBMF2euaIk— Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) July 26, 2022